UPDATED 7:08 AM PT – Wednesday, January 6, 2021
In an exclusive interview following his reception of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, congressman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) told One America’s John Hines the award is really recognition of the support of his constituents in his state and his fellow congressional staff.