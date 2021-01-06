https://www.oann.com/rep-perry-nearly-half-the-country-lacks-trust-and-confidence-in-election/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-perry-nearly-half-the-country-lacks-trust-and-confidence-in-election
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Wednesday, January 6, 2021
GOP Congressman Scott Perry pointed out that there have been no evidentiary hearings in a court of law anywhere in the country. This has allowed the cross-examination of witnesses and evidence pointing to 2020 election fraud. One America’s John Hines caught up with the Pennsylvania lawmaker and has this report.