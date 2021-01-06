https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/06/report-explosive-device-found-at-the-rnc-and-detonated-safely-dnc-evacuated/

We’d already reported that the Madison Building in the U.S. Capitol complex had been evacuated by Capitol Police because of a suspicious package. Now we’re hearing that a pipe bomb has been discovered at the RNC and successfully detonated by authorities.

New – an explosive device was found at the RNC and detonated safely. https://t.co/dbL5U41ZSo — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021

DNC headquarters was evacuated as well after the discovery of a suspicious package.

“An explosive device was found at the HQs of the RNC in Washington and the nearby headquarters of the DNC was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package on Wednesday, according to three people briefed on the discoveries.”https://t.co/UyNHUGie3s — Alexa O’Brien (@alexadobrien) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: ABC News confirms a pipe bomb was found at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC and was safely detonated by law enforcement officials. — Tony Morrison • ABC News (@THETonyMorrison) January 6, 2021

Two confirmed bombs. One at the RNC, one on Capitol grounds, and one potentially at the DNC. I have no words. https://t.co/W2jCtInmuR — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) January 6, 2021

RNC official: “Earlier today, a suspicious device was found at RNC headquarters. RNC staff was safely evacuated from the building and the device has been successfully detonated by a bomb squad.” — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

The Federalist is reporting that two pipe bombs were found in the back of the Republican National Committee’s headquarters and detonated in a controlled explosion.

Two Pipe Bombs Explode At RNC Headquarters In Washington, DChttps://t.co/XbtYqxecL4 — The Federalist (@FDRLST) January 6, 2021

Democratic National Committee evacuated due to suspicious package, shortly after a pipe bomb was found at the RNC – NYT — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021

