We’d already reported that the Madison Building in the U.S. Capitol complex had been evacuated by Capitol Police because of a suspicious package. Now we’re hearing that a pipe bomb has been discovered at the RNC and successfully detonated by authorities.
New – an explosive device was found at the RNC and detonated safely. https://t.co/dbL5U41ZSo
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021
DNC headquarters was evacuated as well after the discovery of a suspicious package.
“An explosive device was found at the HQs of the RNC in Washington and the nearby headquarters of the DNC was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package on Wednesday, according to three people briefed on the discoveries.”https://t.co/UyNHUGie3s
— Alexa O’Brien (@alexadobrien) January 6, 2021
BREAKING: ABC News confirms a pipe bomb was found at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC and was safely detonated by law enforcement officials.
— Tony Morrison • ABC News (@THETonyMorrison) January 6, 2021
Two confirmed bombs. One at the RNC, one on Capitol grounds, and one potentially at the DNC.
I have no words. https://t.co/W2jCtInmuR
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) January 6, 2021
RNC official: “Earlier today, a suspicious device was found at RNC headquarters. RNC staff was safely evacuated from the building and the device has been successfully detonated by a bomb squad.”
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021
The Federalist is reporting that two pipe bombs were found in the back of the Republican National Committee’s headquarters and detonated in a controlled explosion.
Two Pipe Bombs Explode At RNC Headquarters In Washington, DChttps://t.co/XbtYqxecL4
— The Federalist (@FDRLST) January 6, 2021
Democratic National Committee evacuated due to suspicious package, shortly after a pipe bomb was found at the RNC – NYT
— BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021
