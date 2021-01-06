https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/06/report-explosive-device-found-at-the-rnc-and-detonated-safely-dnc-evacuated/

We’d already reported that the Madison Building in the U.S. Capitol complex had been evacuated by Capitol Police because of a suspicious package. Now we’re hearing that a pipe bomb has been discovered at the RNC and successfully detonated by authorities.

DNC headquarters was evacuated as well after the discovery of a suspicious package.

The Federalist is reporting that two pipe bombs were found in the back of the Republican National Committee’s headquarters and detonated in a controlled explosion.

