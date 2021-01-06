http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sAJ5WK1vsQE/

First lady Melania Trump’s Chief of Staff and Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, has resigned from her post following protests at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, according to NBC News and CNN.

Grisham, considered one of Mrs. Trump’s most loyal and longtime aides in the East Wing, has submitted her resignation letter after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in protest against the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

CNN reports:

Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director and press secretary and current chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump, submitted her resignation Wednesday afternoon, effective immediately, in the wake of the violent protests, a White House official says. … Grisham declined a CNN request for comment. The first lady’s office did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

NBC News confirmed CNN’s reporting, noting that Grisham is the first high-profile White House official to resign since the presidential election.

Confirming @KateBennett_DC’s reporting: the first lady’s chief of staff & former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham submitted her resignation letter today amid the violence on Capitol Hill. First high-profile Trump official to do so. Unclear if there will be more. — Monica Alba (@albamonica) January 7, 2021

Grisham had served as the East Wing’s press secretary and letter as the White House communications director before returning to her position as press secretary and chief of staff to Mrs. Trump.

Grisham became known for her sharp-tongued approach against the establishment media’s attacks on Mrs. Trump throughout the last four years, often calling out journalists directly on social media for fabricating stories with anonymous sources or leaving out critical context.

Mrs. Trump has yet to make a statement about Grisham’s resignation at the time of this publication.

