President Trump reportedly told Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short that he was “not welcome” at the White House today.

Additionally, a few of Trump’s top advisors are reportedly considering resigning as soon as tonight.

According to Bloomberg reporters, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell are considering resigning.

NatSec Advisor Robert O’Brien’s resignation is reportedly imminent.

Trump banned Pence chief of staff Marc Short from the WH today, sources tell @JenniferJJacobs, me and @josh_wingrove Top WH advisers including O’Brien, Liddell and Pottinger are thinking about resigning after today’s events, we are told On @TheTerminal https://t.co/Gtwt6uF5Ed — Saleha Mohsin (@SalehaMohsin) January 7, 2021

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said President Trump did tell Marc Short that he wasn’t welcome at the White House for advising Pence not to go along with what Trump wanted.

The president did tell folks that Short was “not welcome” at the White House – and not Short himself – in part because he blamed Short for advising Pence not to go along with what Trump wanted, according to a person familiar with what took place. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 7, 2021

Marc Short was seen at the White House today.

A source at the White House saw Short there today. So the ban seems porous. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 7, 2021

Earlier Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence rebuffed President Trump and refused to reject Joe Biden’s electoral college votes in contested states.

“It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said.

President Trump blasted Pence for lacking courage.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” Trump said.

