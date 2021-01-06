https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/two-pipe-bombs-explode-at-rnc-headquarters-in-washington-dc/

Two pipe bombs detonated in a controlled explosion at the Republican National Committee’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, a party official who is not authorized to go on record confirmed to The Federalist.

The bombs were located in the back of the building, the official said, and were discovered by RNC security. Meanwhile, most of the party leadership is away in Florida for its annual winter meeting.

The explosion was also reported by the New York Times, as thousands of Trump supporters hold the nearby Capitol complex under siege, protesting and rioting against congressional certification of the Electoral College vote formally handing President-elect Joe Biden the keys to the White House.

New – an explosive device was found at the RNC and detonated safely. https://t.co/dbL5U41ZSo — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021

JUST IN – Protesters are fighting with Secret Service and Capitol Police within the U.S. capitol.pic.twitter.com/ziveA5kBJ8 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

President Donald Trump has urged supporters to remain peaceful throughout the demonstrations on the president’s behalf.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

One young demonstrator, however, appears to have been shot and carried away on a stretcher. The videos below are graphic.

A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

