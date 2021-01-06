https://www.dailywire.com/news/republican-senators-in-georgia-facing-potential-disaster-as-election-night-unfolds

Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue both face potential losses in their Senate runoff races as election night continues to unfold in Georgia.

With more than 95% of the vote already counted, Reverend Raphael Warnock, a far-left Democrat, is up by about 35,000 votes over Loeffler while Perdue maintains a slight lead of about 2,000 votes over Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Election analysts currently are projecting that Ossoff is favored to win because a lot of the remaining votes that have not been counted are in areas that are Democrat strongholds in the state.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

