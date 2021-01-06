http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/m4k_1kyCgV4/

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, demanded President Donald Trump resign “or be removed” after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

After violence and destruction broke out while the Congress was meeting to review and accept Electoral College votes, Scott blamed Trump for the melee and called it “an attack on our democracy.”

“Make no mistake, the President of the United States is responsible for this event,” Scott declared.

“President Trump has orchestrated a campaign to cause an insurrection that overturns the results of a free, fair, and legal election,” he said, adding:

The fact is the results of this election have been validated by Republican governors, conservative judges and non-partisan election officials across the country. There is no doubt that the President’s delusion, fabrication, self-interest, and ego have led us – step by step – to this very low, and very dangerous, moment in American history.

“The fabric of our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the President. Enough is enough,” Scott claimed.

“President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress.”

Members of the House and Senate had returned to their respective chambers to debate the merits of the objections to the electors from Arizona when the process was interrupted by the protesters.

The Senate reconvened later Wednesday evening, with Vice President Mike Pence leading the proceedings.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News.

