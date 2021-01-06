https://www.oann.com/republicans-vow-to-challenge-electoral-college-votes-over-evidence-of-massive-election-fraud/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=republicans-vow-to-challenge-electoral-college-votes-over-evidence-of-massive-election-fraud
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:35 PM PT – Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Over 100 Republicans in the House and the Senate have vowed to vote against certification of the Electoral College vote Wednesday. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more as GOP lawmakers cite evidence of wide-scale election fraud.