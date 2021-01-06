https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/revolt-socialism-trump-supporter-waves-giant-flag-national-mall/

Trump supporters have shown up in mass to the swamp.

One of them brought a giant flag that read “Revolt Against Socialism”.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Evidence China Was Colluding with the Bidens and Providing Information on How to Defeat President Trump in the 2020 Election

In the great words of President Trump, “America will never be a socialist country”.

One Trump supporter also let their thoughts on Antifa known.

DC: The F*CK ANTIFA flag is being flown high and proud on the Washington Monument grounds ahead of President @realDonaldTrump speaking at the “Save America March” #tatumreport#drewhernandez #January6th pic.twitter.com/z40fygFCDv — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 6, 2021

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the massive crowd:

AMAZING! Aerial view shows the massive size and scope of the crowd here in DC for @realDonaldTrump. This isn’t even the full crowd! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NAMSGUczxy — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 6, 2021

This is historic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

