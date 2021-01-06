https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/revolt-socialism-trump-supporter-waves-giant-flag-national-mall/

Trump supporters have shown up in mass to the swamp.

One of them brought a giant flag that read “Revolt Against Socialism”.

In the great words of President Trump, “America will never be a socialist country”.

One Trump supporter also let their thoughts on Antifa known.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the massive crowd:

This is historic.

