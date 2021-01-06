https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/06/romney-2024-mitt-romney-called-a-towering-figure-in-modern-american-history-after-floor-speech/

Sen. Mitt Romney is getting a lot of attention (and applause) Wednesday night, speaking directly after Sen. Josh Hawley, who objected to the certification of the election.

“The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. The truth is that [Biden] won the election. President Trump lost. I’ve had that experience myself. It’s no fun!” – @MittRomney draws claps, laughs with floor speech. pic.twitter.com/Yhqax8Y7l0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 7, 2021

Romney up: “No congressional audit is ever going to convince these voters, particularly when the president will continue to say the election was stolen. The best way we can show respect for the voters who were upset is by telling them the truth!” Applause breaks out. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 7, 2021

Speaking shortly after Hawley, Romney said: “What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President…Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate democratic election will forever be seen as complicit.” — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 7, 2021

Strong words.

Mitt Romney pulling no punches: “Now, we gather due to a selfish man’s injured pride, and the outrage of supporters who he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to order this very morning…” — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2021

As we said, applause broke out from both Democrats and Republicans, and as always happens, the Republican who either lost the election or is no longer in office gains strange new respect.

With this speech, Mitt Romney cements his legacy as a towering figure in modern American history. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) January 7, 2021

That’s Politico’s chief political correspondent.

Could have had this guy but the media yelled at him about gaffes and thought making jokes about binders were more important. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2021

Seriously all of you, get fucked. Low rent Daily Show wannabes. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2021

Every Republican nominee is worse than the last one according to the media. — Colby Badhwar (@ColbyBadhwar) January 7, 2021

He also got owned by Candy Crowley and refused to fight back when it counted. That’s a better measure of his character than this faux outrage. — SchmuckGary (@SchmuckGary) January 7, 2021

Nah, I’m good. They called him a nazi too — Sarah Williams (@SarahWilliamsTX) January 7, 2021

They do that to every Republican. He isn’t special. And they’ll do it to every one from here on out. That’s the whole problem, not that we could’ve had Romney instead of Trump. — HoboCop (@HoboCopland) January 7, 2021

He would’ve been better than Obama, obviously, but he’s a spineless loser. If he showed any kind of backbone in that race he would’ve won — Nick Gregory (@nickg18436) January 7, 2021

Amazing how Dole, Bush, McCain, and Romney were all Hitlers, what are the odds — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) January 7, 2021

When everyone is literally Hitler, that’s how you end up with Hitler. — Lt Colonel Plàyà Manhattan, ESQ, Marriott Platinum (@PlayaManhattan) January 7, 2021

And now even Kurt Eichenwald is applauding the guy who was going to put y’all back in chains.

.@MittRomney delivered the best, most eloquent, and most stiletto-like statement of “Fuck you, you traitors” to @HawleyMO and @tedcruz that I could possibly imagine. I actually applauded. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) January 7, 2021

For real, even punk band The Dead Kennedys thanked Romney:

We know of at least one senator who decided not to object after today’s events:

Sen. @KLoeffler, who said yesterday she planned to challenge the outcome of the presidential election, has changed her mind: “I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors…I pray that America never suffers such a dark day again.” pic.twitter.com/mziVRMNvdS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 7, 2021

While campaigning in GA countless Trump voters told me they weren’t voting in the runoff because Republicans he betrayed them too many times. @KLoeffler made a last ditch promise to these voters to object and less than 48 hrs later breaks it. They’ll never vote Republican again. https://t.co/sVlcJfxnIw — Joshua Bailey (@jbailey7550) January 7, 2021

