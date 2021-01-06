https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/06/sacha-baron-cohen-doesnt-think-twitters-suspension-of-trump-is-nearly-harsh-enough-to-defend-democracy/

On Wednesday afternoon we told you about Twitter’s decision to lock President Trump’s account for at least 12 hours after his tweets and videos following the massive U.S. Capitol breach:

Sacha Baron Cohen — aka “Borat,” “Ali G” and “The Dictator” — doesn’t think that penalty is severe enough:

For somebody in that business, trying to put a clamp on somebody else’s ability to be heard can be considered somewhat ironic.

You might recall that last year Sacha Baron Cohen criticized Facebook for not censoring certain content, and then got upset when they censored his content. Go figure.

