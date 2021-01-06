https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/06/same-vox-writer-who-said-riots-could-lead-to-serious-social-reforms-also-wants-all-the-capitol-rioters-arrested/

It was back in 2016 when Vox’s German Lopez wrote that riots can lead to serious social reforms, but to prevent them, we need to take people’s causes more seriously. His post was inspired by two nights of rioting in Milwaukee after a black cop shot and killed a black man who allegedly was armed with a stolen semi-automatic handgun.

We’re not going to defend the rioters at the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday, but maybe their cause should have been taken more seriously — but instead, any suspicion that the election wasn’t entirely on the up-and-up, and that the big social media platforms had their thumb on the scale for Joe Biden, was beaten down by the media and censored on social media. The mainstream media’s guy won, and that was the end of the discussion. Was a riot justified in either situation? We’d say no.

Fast-forward to today, and Lopez wants every single person involved in today’s protests arrested.

And if rioters, can, say, hold a federal building under siege in Portland for months, or take over a police precinct in Seattle, they should be arrested too.

Michael Malice noted the contradiction:

Same guy.

For what it’s worth, rioters who damaged the Capitol should be arrested, because rioting is not a good thing.

