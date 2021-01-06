https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/06/same-vox-writer-who-said-riots-could-lead-to-serious-social-reforms-also-wants-all-the-capitol-rioters-arrested/

It was back in 2016 when Vox’s German Lopez wrote that riots can lead to serious social reforms, but to prevent them, we need to take people’s causes more seriously. His post was inspired by two nights of rioting in Milwaukee after a black cop shot and killed a black man who allegedly was armed with a stolen semi-automatic handgun.

Riots are destructive, dangerous, and scary — but can lead to serious social reforms. https://t.co/s3AciISP4H — Vox (@voxdotcom) August 15, 2016

We’re not going to defend the rioters at the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday, but maybe their cause should have been taken more seriously — but instead, any suspicion that the election wasn’t entirely on the up-and-up, and that the big social media platforms had their thumb on the scale for Joe Biden, was beaten down by the media and censored on social media. The mainstream media’s guy won, and that was the end of the discussion. Was a riot justified in either situation? We’d say no.

Fast-forward to today, and Lopez wants every single person involved in today’s protests arrested.

Arrest every single person involved in Wednesday’s violent protests, says @germanrlopez. If rioters can violently shut down the federal government without consequences, it will send a message that this behavior is something they can get away with. https://t.co/FTznfA7jnX — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 6, 2021

And if rioters, can, say, hold a federal building under siege in Portland for months, or take over a police precinct in Seattle, they should be arrested too.

Michael Malice noted the contradiction:

Same guy.

Jesus, the same guy wrote it! — mortdeus (@mortdeus) January 7, 2021

Media is the broker of all evil in the modern society — Manny (@TheMannyWays) January 6, 2021

funny how its okay for one side but not the other. — Heap Big Vomit (@ProfessorSponge) January 7, 2021

Partisans never see their side of hypocrisy. So we see your colors. — topernic (@topernic) January 6, 2021

The flip is just amazing…. — excuse me (@jacknuts1) January 6, 2021

I could build an elevator to Mars with their hypocrisy. — RStoddard (@RansomStoddard1) January 7, 2021

Rioting is the language of the unheard. Remember that one? I do. — BlaQ Patriot (@Freddie14411494) January 6, 2021

The hypocrisy is overwhelming again! — TaiwanessAmericanForTrump (@tracyh0730) January 7, 2021

I’m dead. Dead and in the ground. — Park Jin Woo (@JhinjhinWoo) January 6, 2021

Your telling me the people at @voxdotcom are hypocrites *gasp* pic.twitter.com/FdcbfmZfne — Lucifer Sam (@ZayonCat) January 7, 2021

Crazy how this works . . . — Elvis Lives (@ElvisLives10) January 6, 2021

For what it’s worth, rioters who damaged the Capitol should be arrested, because rioting is not a good thing.

