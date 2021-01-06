Well, that didn’t take long…

San Francisco’s Marxist district attorney, Chesa Boudin, whose campaign was supported by Bernie Sanders and financed in part by George Soros, already has blood on his hands.

And like a good little revolutionary, he’s blaming someone else for his decision.

A career criminal out on parole who should have been behind bars for the rest of his miserable life has been re-arrested (finally) on manslaughter charges after killed two people last week in a stolen vehicle.

“Troy McAlister, parolee accused of killing San Francisco pedestrians, faced possible ‘three strikes’ life sentence in earlier case — but got five years under Boudin,” Demian Bulwa, San Francisco Chronicle managing editor, tweeted.

Latest exclusive from @rachelswan & @meganrcassidy: Troy McAlister, parolee accused of killing San Francisco pedestrians, faced possible ‘three strikes’ life sentence in earlier case — but got five years under Boudin https://t.co/OMJorsf9so — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) January 5, 2021

It’s not as if he shouldn’t have already been off the street even after Boudin’s office got him released.

“The suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run, Troy McAlister, has been out on parole since April 2020. Officials say he has been arrested multiple times since then, but that San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin never filed any criminal charges against him,” local ABC7 noted.

The suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run, Troy McAlister, has been out on parole since April 2020. Officials say he has been arrested multiple times since then, but that San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin never filed any criminal charges against him. https://t.co/FpDQccyvtZ pic.twitter.com/5K6YchWPkH — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 5, 2021

The outlet noted:

The case of a double fatal hit-and-run that happened on New Year’s Eve in San Francisco is igniting a firestorm among critics, who say this tragedy could have been prevented.

That’s because the suspected driver, Troy McAlister, was out on parole at the time of the crash. …

McAlister has a long rap sheet and has been arrested numerous times in San Francisco since April 10, 2020, when he finished a sentence for robbery.

Boudin has a history of referring cases involving repeat offenders to parole instead of prosecuting.

Again, this piece of you-know-what couldn’t even accept responsibility for what he did.

Ultimately, though, the voters in San Francisco are responsible. They knew who and what this Marxist anarchist was and elected him anyway.

Is it any wonder why our once-great American cities and states are collapsing? No, it isn’t.

They’re all run by ‘revolutionary’ leftists who are taking over the Democratic Party.