Senate Democratic Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerJoy Behar spars with Meghan McCain: ‘I did not miss you’ while you were on maternity leave COVID-19 relief bill: A promising first act for immigration reform Ocasio-Cortez on challenging Schumer: ‘I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress’ MORE (N.Y.) on Wednesday declared himself Senate “majority leader” and asserted that Democrats have regained control of the Senate even though one of two Senate runoff races in Georgia has yet to be called.

“It feels like a brand new day. For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate — and that will be very good for the American people,” Schumer said in a statement released Wednesday morning even as the race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and incumbent Republican David Perdue David PerdueThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Warnock declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call MORE is still undetermined.

Anticipating control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, Schumer signaled that Democrats plan on passing another major coronavirus relief package soon, promising “help is on the way.”

“America is experiencing one of the greatest crises we have ever faced, and the Senate Democratic Majority is committed to delivering the bold change and help Americans need and demand. Senate Democrats know America is hurting,” he said.

Schumer also thanked “everyone in Georgia and across the country who volunteered their time, donated what they could, and worked so hard to elect new leadership in Washington.”

The Democratic leader promised to work closely with the Biden administration.

“As majority leader, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will have a partner who is ready, willing and able to help achieve a forward-looking agenda and deliver help and bold change to the American people,” he said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP Rep. Kevin Brady tests positive for COVID-19 Pelosi names House Democratic leaders for Electoral College debate On The Money: Wall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs | Seven states sue regulator over ‘true lender’ rule on interest rates | 2021 deficit on track to reach .3 trillion MORE (D-Calif.) on Wednesday morning also declared victory in both Georgia races.

“Now, because of the courageous leadership of Georgians, America will have a Democratic Senate working hand-in-hand with our Democratic House majority and President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Warnock declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call MORE,” she said in a statement.

Pelosi highlighted coronavirus relief legislation as a top priority.

“We will pursue a science and values-based plan to crush the virus and deliver relief to struggling families, safeguard the right to quality affordable health care and launch a plan to Build Back Better powered by fair economic growth,” she said.

Democrats at a minimum will control 49 seats after Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority MORE (R-Geo.) in a runoff special election to serve the rest of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonStocks rise as Wall Street watches Georgia Senate races Loeffler to challenge Electoral College results Wednesday Trump renominates Judy Shelton in last-ditch bid to reshape Fed MORE’s (R-Ga.) term.

Even with Democrats in control of the Senate agenda, they still need significant bipartisan support to move legislation unless they use a special budgetary process known as reconciliation to move bills with simple-majority votes. But that special pathway is reserved for legislation that directly impacts revenue, spending or the federal deficit.

Almost all controversial legislation needs to overcome a 60-vote procedural threshold to cut off debate and proceed to an up-or-down vote in the chamber.

Ossoff is leading Perdue by just more than 16,000 votes with an estimated 98 percent of the vote tallied. He declared victory Wednesday, though The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

Ossoff said in a video message shared on social media platforms that passing COVID-19 relief would be his top priority.

“I want to thank the people of Georgia for participating in this election,” he said. “Whether you were for me or against me, I will be for you in the U.S. Senate.”

Neither Loeffler nor Perdue, whose term expired earlier this week, have conceded their races.

Loeffler early Wednesday morning said she won’t concede until her team makes sure “that every vote is counted.”

“We have a path to victory and we’re staying on it,” she said.

