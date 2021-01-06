https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/security-finds-pipe-bombs-at-rnc-headquarters-in-dc-detonates-in-controlled-explosion/

Two pipe bombs detonated in a controlled explosion at the Republican National Committee’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, a party official who is not authorized to go on record confirmed to The Federalist.

The bombs were located in the back of the building, the official said, and were discovered by RNC security. Meanwhile, most of the party leadership is away in Florida for its annual winter meeting.

The explosion was also reported by the New York Times, as thousands of Trump supporters hold the nearby Capitol complex under siege, protesting and rioting against congressional certification of the Electoral College vote formally handing President-elect Joe Biden the keys to the White House.

President Donald Trump has urged supporters to remain peaceful throughout the demonstrations on the president’s behalf.

One young demonstrator, however, appears to have been shot and carried away on a stretcher. The videos below are graphic.

