https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/seek-help-gretch-michigan-gov-gretchen-whitmers-response-to-dems-georgia-victory-is-messed-up-on-so-many-levels-photo/

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s having a perfectly normal response to Democrats’ victory in Georgia.

Just look:

Allllllrighty then.

glad the Trump cult is over, whew https://t.co/xpwVymUgdu — cc (@cc_fla) January 6, 2021

Yeah, thank goodness.

This is just cultish and bizarre. https://t.co/ot1nuXYSSv — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) January 6, 2021

This same person will tell you that there’s a Trump cult. https://t.co/EHg95z8lyh — RBe (@RBPundit) January 6, 2021

Separation of church and state, governor https://t.co/on1IpLakAw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 6, 2021

People aren’t becoming less religious, they’re just adopting new and stranger religions. https://t.co/dl0eZvCnri — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 6, 2021

If you needed more evidence that politics has become a secular religion for far too many of us, here’s your sign. https://t.co/jzFHXPHL8t — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 6, 2021

there are better religions than politics https://t.co/D7cMoQrWoC — Jerry Christmas (@JerryDunleavy) January 6, 2021

i don’t think a single republican politician ever pretended trump was a saintly figure but ultimately a number of journalists fetishize stacey abrams the same way so there’s no mockery https://t.co/83BU6wfrle — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 6, 2021

Gosh y’all are weird https://t.co/ARxttCLMhW — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 6, 2021

Imagine being this person https://t.co/JPv71qCVP2 — The Baby Yoda Of Black Conservatism (@JeffOnTheRight) January 6, 2021

Thank you for being unafraid to show people what a mindless partisan hack you are. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 6, 2021

seek help Gretch https://t.co/pcAJB2k7wE — Kevin McMahon (@KevinMcMahonYAF) January 6, 2021

This is messed up on so many levels I don’t even know where to begin. https://t.co/hA5VAOTqE2 — Dr. Always.Right. (President-Elect) (@Right_NotLeft) January 6, 2021

Maybe just begin with the conclusion:

Democrats are insane. https://t.co/nP3rsdOh5w — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 6, 2021

Parting reminder:

political cults are weird and bad on both sides https://t.co/pYEMuGSqty — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 6, 2021

Mkay?

