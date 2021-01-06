https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/seek-help-gretch-michigan-gov-gretchen-whitmers-response-to-dems-georgia-victory-is-messed-up-on-so-many-levels-photo/
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s having a perfectly normal response to Democrats’ victory in Georgia.
Just look:
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/wfE14Ikyzd
— Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) January 6, 2021
Allllllrighty then.
glad the Trump cult is over, whew https://t.co/xpwVymUgdu
— cc (@cc_fla) January 6, 2021
Yeah, thank goodness.
well, that’s sufficiently creepy. https://t.co/BibIdqbGXA
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 6, 2021
This is just cultish and bizarre. https://t.co/ot1nuXYSSv
— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) January 6, 2021
This same person will tell you that there’s a Trump cult. https://t.co/EHg95z8lyh
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 6, 2021
It’s a cult. https://t.co/phXdM4wJlC
— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) January 6, 2021
Separation of church and state, governor https://t.co/on1IpLakAw
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 6, 2021
People aren’t becoming less religious, they’re just adopting new and stranger religions. https://t.co/dl0eZvCnri
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 6, 2021
it’s a religion. a crappy religion. https://t.co/X6GFF1v5Ei
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 6, 2021
Worst. Religion. Ever. https://t.co/MXC84cwFhu
— Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) January 6, 2021
If you needed more evidence that politics has become a secular religion for far too many of us, here’s your sign. https://t.co/jzFHXPHL8t
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 6, 2021
there are better religions than politics https://t.co/D7cMoQrWoC
— Jerry Christmas (@JerryDunleavy) January 6, 2021
i don’t think a single republican politician ever pretended trump was a saintly figure but ultimately a number of journalists fetishize stacey abrams the same way so there’s no mockery https://t.co/83BU6wfrle
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 6, 2021
Gosh y’all are weird https://t.co/ARxttCLMhW
— Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 6, 2021
Imagine being this person https://t.co/JPv71qCVP2
— The Baby Yoda Of Black Conservatism (@JeffOnTheRight) January 6, 2021
Thank you for being unafraid to show people what a mindless partisan hack you are.
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 6, 2021
seek help Gretch https://t.co/pcAJB2k7wE
— Kevin McMahon (@KevinMcMahonYAF) January 6, 2021
This is messed up on so many levels I don’t even know where to begin. https://t.co/hA5VAOTqE2
— Dr. Always.Right. (President-Elect) (@Right_NotLeft) January 6, 2021
Maybe just begin with the conclusion:
Democrats are insane. https://t.co/nP3rsdOh5w
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 6, 2021
Parting reminder:
political cults are weird and bad on both sides https://t.co/pYEMuGSqty
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 6, 2021
Mkay?