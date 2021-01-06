https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sekulow-electoralcollege-votes-congress/2021/01/06/id/1004524

State legislators are to blame for allowing the Electoral College votes to reach Congress, says Jay Sekulow, President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyer and personal defense attorney.

“Every one of these state legislatures could have done this a month ago. They are the ones to blame if you want to blame people,” Sekulow said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now” when asked about the best outcome following the objection of the Electoral College votes by more than 130 House Republicans and at least a dozen GOP Senators and Vice President Mike Pence’s rejection to overturn the election Wednesday.

Trump expressed disappointment in Pence for rejecting to overturn the election results, tweeting that he lacked the “courage” to block the Electoral College certification for President-elect Joe Biden, which was paused after Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s not the vice president, it’s not President Trump, it’s not senators, it’s not House members. There’s not even enough House Republicans to do it. Even the Senate Republicans are divided on this. But the state legislatures have the constitutional authority to say, ‘You know what, our election was run contrary to law, we’re going to put forward a different set of electors. None of those states did that,” said Sekulow.

“They kept waiting. First, they wanted the Supreme Court to do it for them. And to tell them they had to do it. The Supreme Court didn’t and basically said you already had this power, why do we need to tell you to do it. Now, they’re looking for Mike Pence to do it for them. None of them have to wait.”

