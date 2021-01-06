https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/06/sen-chuck-schumer-compares-storming-of-the-capitol-to-pearl-harbor/

Senator Chuck Schumer — soon to be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — took to the floor Wednesday night and declared it a day that will live in infamy. Remember, this is the same Chuck Schumer who declares everything the darkest day. This is the same guy who said “generations of unborn will suffer” if Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed, and then declared her confirmation “one of the darkest days in the Senate’s 231-year history.” He also said passage of the GOP tax cuts was “one of the darkest days in the long history of this Senate.”

Here he is invoking Pearl Harbor:

True.

