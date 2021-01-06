https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/06/sen-chuck-schumer-compares-storming-of-the-capitol-to-pearl-harbor/

Senator Chuck Schumer — soon to be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — took to the floor Wednesday night and declared it a day that will live in infamy. Remember, this is the same Chuck Schumer who declares everything the darkest day. This is the same guy who said “generations of unborn will suffer” if Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed, and then declared her confirmation “one of the darkest days in the Senate’s 231-year history.” He also said passage of the GOP tax cuts was “one of the darkest days in the long history of this Senate.”

Here he is invoking Pearl Harbor:

Sen. Schumer compares today’s events to Pearl Harbor: “Franklin Roosevelt set a day aside that will live in infamy. Unfortunately, we can now add January 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy.” pic.twitter.com/mVMrVbuxQ8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2021

He can’t hold a candle to Americans that lived through Pearl Harbor. What an insult. — 🇺🇸 My Oath Never Expires 🇺🇸 (@Gunalizer) January 7, 2021

They didn’t reconvene hours later at Pearl Harbor. — CN (@BullBearBattle) January 7, 2021

The absolute balls..after they all were SILENT while cities burned this summer. This is the day to live in infamy? — Sir Reginald (@emperorstailer) January 7, 2021

He always says that. — Leticia Velasquez (@CauseofourJoy) January 7, 2021

True.

Two broken windows and one dead protestor is the same as 2500 people dead. Great logic, there. — RNS 🇺🇸 (@RNS_USA) January 7, 2021

I don’t remember them reconvening pearl harbor after two hours. I think I need to read up on history. Clearly two hours after bombing, ship sinking, and 2400 Americans dead everybody just went on with their life after 2 hours. — Ruprecht (@Beardwn32) January 7, 2021

We call it the summer of love 2020 — dcf1fan (@dc_f1fan) January 7, 2021

Pearl Harbor?! Seriously? I’m so done with absolutely every single politician — Saint TEA-resa (@tea_saint) January 7, 2021

You can always count on a Democrat to take a moment that could unify people and say something so stupid that it ruins the opportunity. https://t.co/U3l6L6XCGD — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 7, 2021

For a sitting senator to compare today to Pearl Harbor is an abomination. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸KRACKEN OKIE🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Me40931134) January 7, 2021

What a moron. This guy is such a diva while reading from his prepared script. — 🇺🇲 Eric 🇺🇲 (@txhorns78) January 7, 2021

Gee, I didn’t realize 2400+ service men and women were killed tonight. What a POS. — Dave Roberts (@DavePaulRoberts) January 7, 2021

He’s a clown — Alfred Rebara (@AlRebara) January 7, 2021

This kind of idiotic talk is part of this whole problem. — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) January 7, 2021

Today was just like any other Saturday night in Portland. — Lord Holmberg (@ScottHolmberg2) January 7, 2021

God, we have to put up with his ridiculous, exaggerated takes as Majority Leader for how long? — Tommy T. 103 (@TomTemple8) January 7, 2021

