Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called for an end to the ongoing violent protest that led to supporters of President Donald Trump storming the Capitol building while Congress was in session.

”This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law,” Cotton tweeted on Wednesday. ”God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe.”

He added, ”Violence and anarchy are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws. This needs to end now.”

Cotton was joined by several other Republican members of Congress, including Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, as well as Chip Roy and Michael McCaul of Texas.

”I like many people voted for President Trump in the 2020 election and hoped for a different result,” McCaul tweeted. ”But violence and destruction is not the way to express your grievances. This is disgraceful and has to end.”

He added, ”Let me be clear, anyone who breached the Capitol today, or participated in the violence, should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

