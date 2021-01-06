http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Yhy0WPZTPGY/
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday by tweeting, “Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American.”
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021
Paul warned those engaging in violence that their actions “will not bring about election reform.”
“Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation,” he continued. “Just stop it.”
President Donald Trump and many Republican leaders urged protesters to remain peaceful.
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Thank you to Capitol Police for protecting the People’s House.
Protesters have a Constitutionally-protected right to be heard, but I urge them to remain peaceful.
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021