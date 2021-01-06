http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Yhy0WPZTPGY/

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday by tweeting, “Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American.”

Paul warned those engaging in violence that their actions “will not bring about election reform.”

“Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation,” he continued. “Just stop it.”

President Donald Trump and many Republican leaders urged protesters to remain peaceful.

