Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called for President Trump’s removal through the 25th Amendment.

The New York lawmaker also called for Congress to reconvene to impeach Trump if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet do not move to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Schumer joins more than two dozen congressional Democrats who are calling for Trump’s removal — after his supporters invaded the Capitol on Wednesday to protest Congress’ certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was among the first to call for impeachment, tweeting as protesters were still running amok in the U.S. Capitol Building.

“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,” she tweeted.

Omar was joined Wednesday by fellow members of “The Squad” — the group of House progressives that includes Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

In addition, House Democratic Reps. David Cicilline, Seth Moulton, Jamaal Bowman, Mark Takano, Mondaire Jones, Bonnie Coleman, Earl Blumenauer, Steve Cohen, Pramila Jayapal, and Jennifer Wexton also said they would join the impeachment effort.

Pro-Trump rioters broke through barricades at the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon as Vice President Mike Pence oversaw the counting of electoral votes. Trump had spoken to a rally of his thousands of his supporters gathered on the Ellipse just hours before.

“I want to thank you, it’s just a great honor to have this kind of crowd and to be before you and hundreds of thousands of American patriots who are committed to the honesty of our elections and the integrity of our glorious Republic,” Trump said.

Claiming that the “emboldened radical left Democrats” and the media have conspired against him, Trump declared: “We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede. Our country [has] had enough. We will not take it anymore, and that’s what this is all about.”

