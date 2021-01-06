https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/shia-labeouf-co-star-vanessa-kirby-speaks-lawsuit-abuse-allegations

Shia LaBeouf‘s co-star Vanessa Kirby has issued a statement about abuse nearly a month after a lawsuit was filed against the actor claiming he previously abused women.

Kirby is the lead actress opposite LaBeouf in the upcoming film “Pieces of a Woman,” which hits Netflix on Jan. 7. Last month, LaBeouf denied claims made by his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs, who filed a lawsuit claiming he “relentlessly” abused her emotionally, physically and mentally.

“I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth,” Kirby said in a statement to The Times of London (via The Independent). “Regarding the recent news, I can’t comment on an ongoing legal case.”

“Pieces of a Woman” follows a woman named Martha, who is played by Kirby, and a man named Sean (LaBeouf), who are gearing up to become parents when tragedy strikes.

SHIA LABEOUF’S NAME IS REMOVED FROM NETFLIX’S AWARD CONSIDERATION PAGE AMID FKA TWIGS LAWSUIT

Shortly after the lawsuit circulated online, LaBeouf’s name was noticeably removed from the streaming giant’s summary of the movie on its “For Your Awards Consideration” page. Additionally, the page does not list LaBeouf for any awards despite Kirby being listed as a consideration for Best Actress, Kornel Mundruczo for Best Director, stars Benny Safdie and Jimmie Falls for Best Supporting Actor, and Ellen Burstyn, Molly Parker, Sarah Snook and Iliza Shlesinger for Best Supporting Actress.

Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed the lawsuit in December alleging the 34-year-old actor physically, emotionally and mentally abused her during their past relationship, the The New York Times first reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In an emailed statement to the Times, LaBeouf claimed the accusations are “not true” and noted his troubles with alcoholism.

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he said. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

The actor added that he was “a sober member of a 12-step program” and is in therapy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the center of the lawsuit is a 2019 incident involving Barnett riding as a passenger in a car driven “recklessly” by LaBeouf. According to the report, the singer-songwriter accused LaBeouf of “removing his seatbelt and threatening to crash unless she professed her love for him.”

Additional accusations of abuse mentioned in the lawsuit were made by Karolyn Pho, another former girlfriend of LaBeouf’s. Pho, a stylist, alleged in the lawsuit that LaBeouf “drunkenly pinned her to a bed and head-butted her, enough that she bled,” according to the Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

