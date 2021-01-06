https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-shots-fired-inside-capital-rioters-storm-senate-members-of-congress-don-gas-masks

A person was reportedly shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds on Wednesday after a riot broke out following a rally held by President Donald Trump.

“A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, per @NoahGrayCNN,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported. “No other details were provided.”

Other photographs and videos showed Trump supporters storming the Senate, claiming that he won the election.

