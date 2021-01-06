https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-shots-fired-inside-capital-rioters-storm-senate-members-of-congress-don-gas-masks

A person was reportedly shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds on Wednesday after a riot broke out following a rally held by President Donald Trump.

“A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, per @NoahGrayCNN,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported. “No other details were provided.”

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, per @NoahGrayCNN. No other details were provided. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 6, 2021

A woman bleeding heavily is wheeled away from the U.S. Capitol as CPR is performed by emergency medical personnel. pic.twitter.com/kG1OoL9GqT — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 6, 2021

Other photographs and videos showed Trump supporters storming the Senate, claiming that he won the election.

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

Wisc. GOP @RepGallagher to Trump: “I’ve not seen anything like this since I deployed to Iraq in 2007 and 2008. This is America … Call it off, Mr. President. We need you to call this off.” pic.twitter.com/z6NyMtf3CD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 6, 2021

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

I am safe. We have been evacuated. Let me be clear: we will not be stopped by this lawless intimidation. pic.twitter.com/WWDJst4V1B — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) January 6, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

