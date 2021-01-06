https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/pence-evacuated-capitol-protesters-storm-building/

Vice President Mike Pence reportedly was evacuated from the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, along with lawmakers who at least temporarily abandoned hopes for a joint session of Congress to endorse Joe Biden as president, as protesters stormed the building, breaching multiple layers of security and barricades.

According to CNBC, Pence was “ushered out” of the Senate, where arguments were going on over accepting the Electoral College votes from Arizona, which were protested.

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News he heard on police radios that shots had been fired.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “Shots fired.”

President Trump tweeted: “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Under the requirements of the Constitution, when such votes are the target of a protest, the House and Senate discuss the challenges separately, then return together to continue the process of adopting the vote.

Pence and Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro-tem, were taken to a “secure location,” the report said.

Fox News commentators alleged that protesters inside the building were trying to break down the doors to the U.S. House chamber, which were locked.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer noted the protesters had torn down “4 layers of security fencing” to climb up, onto and inside the Capitol.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said.

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Schaffer reported, “BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors.”

He said people were “storming to main chambers.”

Other social media statements included, “Viva la revolution” and “It’s now or never!!”

Fox reported lawmakers in the Electoral College vote session were “forced to go into lockdown.”

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called the protests “an attempt to take over the government.” He told Fox that concerns about election irregularities and vote fraud now should be abandoned by everyone.

Fox reported some protesters had reached the interior of the Senate chamber.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” President Trump added on social media.

CNN said an “armed standoff” was taking place outside the House of Representatives. The report said officers “had their guns drawn.”

Video revealed protesters marching through Statuary Hall and one anonymous claim was that there were “suspicious devices” outside the building.

Another reporter on scene, Andy Ngo, said, “Shocking scenes in D.C. show Trump supporters smashing windows and breaking inside the Capitol building, which is on lockdown. The Mayor has announced an emergency curfew.”

Shocking scenes in D.C. show Trump supporters smashing windows and breaking inside the Capitol building, which is on lockdown. The Mayor has announced an emergency curfew. pic.twitter.com/LIc2qMIlqp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2021

The trigger for the protests likely involved the massive evidence of vote fraud in the 2020 election, with tens of millions of Americans believing that the Democrats simply manipulated the votes to steal the election victory from President Trump.

What followed then was an almost unanimous refusal on the part of election officials, state executives, judges, members of Congress and others to even admit that vote fraud played a role in Biden’s election total.

Social media was filled with charges that the protesters actually were not all Trump supporters, but leftists from Antifa disguising themselves as Trump supporters. It actually was leftists in Antifa and other organizations that rioted across America over the summer, causing an estimated $2 billion in damages to cities.

One person responding to Ngo said, “I dont agree with any of this but what do you expect. Keep poking the bear and eventually youll get bit.”

I dont agree with any of this but what do you expect. Keep poking the bear and eventually youll get bit. Keep shaking off all the wills of the people and walking all over them and theyre gonna snap. Its not hard to understand However i want things to cool down ASAP — Mike (@NAIDS__) January 6, 2021

At WGRZ was a report that protesters were shouting, “this is our house.”

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

