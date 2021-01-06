https://www.theepochtimes.com/shots-reportedly-fired-in-us-capitol-as-trump-urges-peace-after-supporters-breach-building_3646531.html

Shots were reportedly fired inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after protesters entered the building.

A joint session of Congress was interrupted by dozens of people dressed in pro-Trump apparel, who brushed past U.S. Capitol police. Several were able to gain access to the House and Senate chambers, where lawmakers had been escorted out moments before.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Fox News that police told him shots were fired in the Capitol.

“This is not the direction we should go,” he said.

A video posted by Tayler Hansen, an independent videographer, appeared to show a woman being shot inside the Capitol.

President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet around the same time: “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order—respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump near the White House in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

A huge crowd had gathered outside the building as both chambers of Congress convened to count electoral votes. An early objection to Arizona’s votes triggered a two-hour debate, which was going to be followed by a vote.

Over 100 GOP legislators planned to file objections to votes from at least six states, alleging irregularities and, in some cases, fraud.

Unless the objections are upheld—considered unlikely, in the face of united Democratic opposition, with some Republicans siding—Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was expected to be certified the winner.

But the session, already expected to drag on until late Wednesday or even into Thursday, was derailed as protesters stormed the Capitol.

Police were seen arresting at least several, but the bulk appeared to be free to roam corridors and other areas.

Photographs from inside the House Chamber showed officers with guns drawn. Other photos showed approximately 30 protestors inside the Senate chamber, with several holding large U.S. flags and others wearing “Make America Great Again” gear.

