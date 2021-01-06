https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-cnn-abc-news-remove-5000-perdue-votes-live-broadcasts-videos/
Multiple people captured videos of the moment that CNN and ABC News removed 5,000 votes from David Perdue in the Georgia senate race.
Perdue’s vote tally went from 2,130,535 down to 2,125,535.
5000 votes disappeared for Purdue ? Happened Live pic.twitter.com/WhKxP0kgjK
— Co Ved NINE TEEN (@Antifearmnger) January 6, 2021
The vote count total change came on CNN after a black box appeared over tally.
5000 taken from Perdue by @CNN pic.twitter.com/GgsvfCTaJ9
— StormFinder (@esstormchase) January 6, 2021
Perdue’s Democrat opponent Jon Ossoff’s tally did not change.
As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier Tuesday evening, Democrat-leaning Georgia county called it quits for the night with thousands of vote yet to be counted as the two Republican U.S. Senate candidates held on to slim leads after being behind the Democrats most of the evening after polls closed.
“Looks like they are setting up a big ‘voter dump’ against the Republican candidates. Waiting to see how many votes they need?” President Donald Trump tweeted just before 10:30 p.m.