Republican Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem has joined other GOP members who are condemning the protests at the Capitol on Wednesday that led to one woman being shot and dying.

“We are all entitled to peacefully protest,” Noem tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. “Violence is not a part of that. What’s happening in the Capitol right now must stop.”

The attack happened after President Donald Trump spoke to supporters at the White House over the alleged irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.

The local media outlet, the Argus Leader, reported that the state’s congressional delegation was moved to a secured and undisclosed location:

Communication officials with the offices of South Dakota Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, as well as Rep. Dusty Johnson, told the Argus Leader that each of the men along with the 542 other members of Congress were taken from the capitol to different locations in response. Terry Gainer, former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police who also served as the Senate’s sergeant-at arms, described Wednesday’s riots as unprecedented in four decades in law enforcement.

NBC reported on precautions taking place at other Capitol buildings:

Capitol buildings in multiple states were shut down or security around them was bolstered Wednesday in response to local protests and the chaos around Capitol Hill in Washington. Precautionary measures were taken in Georgia, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Utah, Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Colorado and California.

Congress was poised to confirm the electoral college results on Wednesday that would put Joe Biden in the White House. The joint session is expected to continue once the Capitol is secure.

