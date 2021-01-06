https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/06/stacey-abrams-the-next-falcons-qb-and-other-suggestions-for-the-georgia-dems-future/

Georgia Dem Stacey Abrams, who has yet to concede the 2018 gubernatorial race, is being widely credited for the projected wins of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in yesterday’s Senate runoff elections:

Stacey Abrams spent much of the past decade constructing the statewide apparatus that laid the groundwork for Democratic successes. She built the Fair Fight voting rights group into one of Georgia’s foremost political powers after her 2018 loss. https://t.co/T51yxumDFP — AJC (@ajc) January 6, 2021

Libs are saying she “may have saved America’s future”:

When Obama signed the ACA, Joe Biden said “This is a big [bleep]ing deal.” It was. So was yesterday’s election in GA. Stacey Abrams may have saved America’s future. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 6, 2021

Oh, but its worse than what Paul Krugman and others are saying. . .

Charlotte Clymer wants the Atlanta Falcons to “sign Stacey Abrams at quarterback”:

The Falcons need to sign Stacey Abrams at quarterback. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 6, 2021

Or maybe she’s one of the Avengers?

Hey @MarvelStudios, have you secured @staceyabrams for the next movie of The @Avengers? — Pablo Bello (@pablobello) January 6, 2021

And fomer White House communications director Anthony Scarmucci wants her for the Mets front office:

Can we get @staceyabrams to join the @Mets front office? — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 6, 2021

These people are insufferable and it’s just going to get worse.

