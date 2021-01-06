https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/06/stacey-abrams-the-next-falcons-qb-and-other-suggestions-for-the-georgia-dems-future/

Georgia Dem Stacey Abrams, who has yet to concede the 2018 gubernatorial race, is being widely credited for the projected wins of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in yesterday’s Senate runoff elections:

Libs are saying she “may have saved America’s future”:

Oh, but its worse than what Paul Krugman and others are saying. . .

Charlotte Clymer wants the Atlanta Falcons to “sign Stacey Abrams at quarterback”:

Or maybe she’s one of the Avengers?

And fomer White House communications director Anthony Scarmucci wants her for the Mets front office:

These people are insufferable and it’s just going to get worse.

***

