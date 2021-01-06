https://www.corbettreport.com/stop-watching-propaganda-propagandawatch/

Stop Watching Propaganda – #PropagandaWatch

01/06/20210 Comments

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

The new year brings with it a new approach, and that means the regular #PropagandaWatch series is being discontinued. Today James explains the decision to end the series, reflects on the value of the information contained in this podcast, and teases the introduction of a new series . . .

SHOW NOTES:
New World Next Year 2021

Welcome to Your Driverless Future

Kia’s Driverless Future! – #PropagandaWatch

#PropagandaWatch archive

How Did Potatoes Get So Popular? – #PropagandaWatch

WHO (finally) admits PCR tests create false positives

“The News” is a Social Construct. It is Used to Program You.

Filed in: Propaganda Watch
Tagged with:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...