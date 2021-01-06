https://www.corbettreport.com/stop-watching-propaganda-propagandawatch/
Stop Watching Propaganda – #PropagandaWatch
The new year brings with it a new approach, and that means the regular #PropagandaWatch series is being discontinued. Today James explains the decision to end the series, reflects on the value of the information contained in this podcast, and teases the introduction of a new series . . .
SHOW NOTES:
New World Next Year 2021
Welcome to Your Driverless Future
Kia’s Driverless Future! – #PropagandaWatch
How Did Potatoes Get So Popular? – #PropagandaWatch
WHO (finally) admits PCR tests create false positives
“The News” is a Social Construct. It is Used to Program You.
