https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ted-cruz-to-object-to-arizona/
About The Author
Related Posts
Tech millionaire funds election fraud team…
November 25, 2020
Britain gets something right…
December 2, 2020
Important message from Jon Voight…
November 11, 2020
Perp caught with 4 tons of stolen sewer lids in pickup truck…
November 30, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy