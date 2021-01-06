https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/tens-thousands-trump-supporters-already-gathered-washington-monument-save-america-march-today/

Video from Investigative reporter Drew Hernadez shows tens of thousands of Trump supporters have already gathered at the Washington Monument for the “Save America March”.

This crowd will only get bigger.

More video from earlier in the morning:

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Evidence China Was Colluding with the Bidens and Providing Information on How to Defeat President Trump in the 2020 Election

DC: Thousands of Trump Supporters head to The Ellipse where President @realDonaldTrump will be speaking at the “March For Trump Rally” today #tatumreport#drewhernandez#January6th pic.twitter.com/D7sIfsZKcK — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 6, 2021

DC: MASSIVE line to get into The Ellipse to where President @realDonaldTrump will be speaking at the “March For Trump Rally” #tatumreport#drewhernandez #January6th pic.twitter.com/xmoq8X1w99 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 6, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

