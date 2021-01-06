https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/terrifying-a-young-woman-was-just-shot-in-the-neck-right-beside-me-in-the-capitol-building-videos/

There were reports earlier of someone being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher:

Is it this woman?

Someone at the riots in the Capitol building was filming when it happened:

Dear God.

Is this what the rioters wanted?

Update:

MSNBC is reporting that the woman who was shot has died of her injuries:

