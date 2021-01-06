https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/terrifying-a-young-woman-was-just-shot-in-the-neck-right-beside-me-in-the-capitol-building-videos/

There were reports earlier of someone being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher:

A person on a stretcher just wheeled out with what appears to be a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/wucrpusBzE — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) January 6, 2021

Is it this woman?

BREAKING: A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, two sources familiar with the matter tell @NoahGrayCNN — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) January 6, 2021

Someone at the riots in the Capitol building was filming when it happened:

A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021

Dear God.

Is this what the rioters wanted?

This is heartbreaking. I can’t believe it https://t.co/dFPAWQecp9 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 6, 2021

***

Update:

MSNBC is reporting that the woman who was shot has died of her injuries:

MSNBC reports that the woman shot at the Capitol has died pic.twitter.com/MP8zjgSYyU — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 6, 2021

