https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/01/06/the-morning-briefing-the-real-2020-plague-is-this-election-that-never-ends-n1308035

This Thirteenth Month of 2020 Is Wearing On Me

Happy, happy Hump Day, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I wouldn’t mind having a pickles and cheese side hustle.

Point of clarification: I am most sincere when I lead off with “Happy” whatever day of the week it is. My philosophy is that it’s best to begin each day with some gratitude and happiness because after that it’s mostly the world looking for multiple opportunities to get in a groin kick.

For just a little while last night I was hoping that I would have something definitive to share with you about the Georgia runoff elections by the time I put this Briefing to bed for publication. A pipe dream, I know, but if I ever stop being a dreamer it will be a quick trip to standing in line at the grocery store buying nothing but discount vodka and cat food.

So dream I must.

It was never going to happen, of course, because somewhere in the darkest recesses of Hell it was decreed that the 2020 election never end. Or seem to never end.

The 2020 election began in earnest in the summer of 2019 with the first Democratic candidate primary debates. June of 2019 to be exact. Here we are nineteen months later waiting for a bow to be put on this hot mess. As I write this, David Perdue leads Jon Ossoff by .04%.

Put that bow on ice.

The Georgia Secretary of State announced that the counting would stop and we would probably have the results by noon EST today. Ossoff will no doubt pull ahead by then. We’ve all learned by now that votes appear out of the ether for Democrats whenever counting is dragged out. By the time you’re reading this the Magic Biden Ballot machine will probably have Ossoff leading by 500,000 votes that were found in a drunk guy’s truck.

Wait, that would be too easy.

What will probably happen is that the final vote tally will find this race ending in a statistical dead heat which means — you guessed it — it all gets to go on for a while longer so they can do a recount.

Sedate me.

For quite some time now the United States has been in an almost 50-50 political divide. That seems like it would be ideal, doesn’t it? A little ideological equilibrium to keep the Republic chugging along.

After this election I find myself wishing that one party would just pull way ahead for a while.

I know that the Democrats think they’re about to do that but now is not really the time to get cocky. They did that in 2008 and 2009, then got steamrolled in the 2010 midterms. The Republicans will need to be focused on 2022 regardless once (If?) the 2020 election finally concludes.

It will need to be the GOP infused with Trump’s spirit if there is any hope of getting the House back in two years. The current hot take among Republicans who were never 100% on board with President Trump is to blame him for the way things have played out in Georgia. Here’s a take from those more closely aligned with the president:

I wanted to win the Ga runoffs as much as anyone. But here’s how you automatically lose them. 1) Rep Party abandons Trump.

2) Rep Party does ZERO to address voter fraud.

3) Absolute dumbass Mitch McConnell and RINOS sign Porkulus bill, screw America, then brag about it. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 6, 2021

I think the first two refer to the Georgia GOP. Number three is tough to argue with, though many will. We’ll have to wait and see if a third party splinters off here soon.

So…anything else going on in American politics today?

OMG! It’s G!

Atheists on Reddit are freaking out about VeggieTales and it is hilarious! https://t.co/NgKksa3GiS — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) January 4, 2021

I’m Suddenly Craving a McWife

Finally something at McDonald’s that guys won’t want super-sized. https://t.co/ksipUHZYFY — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 5, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

Grad student raises $30K for charity for ‘pizza drops’ from 2nd story window https://t.co/xTNgiueOT0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 5, 2021

PJM Linktank

Breaking: No Charges Against Kenosha Police Officer Involved in Jacob Blake Shooting

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #118: Dangerous Biden-Harris Vaccine Hypocrisy Will Cost Lives

#ManchurianCandidate Update: ‘New Window of Hope’: Chinese Communist Party Hopes Joe Biden Will ‘Restore Normalcy’

MAKE. THIS. HAPPEN. After Insulting Buffalo Wings and Shutting Down NY Bars and Businesses, Gov. Cuomo Faces a Petition to Keep Him Out of the Bills’ Playoff Game

Police Want to Talk to Colo. Rep Who Brings Gun to Work and Who Made Video of Herself With Pistol in D.C.

Radical-Left Prosecutors Continue to Upend the Concept of ‘Justice’

Josh Hawley: ‘Antifa Scumbags’ Threatened ‘My Wife and Newborn Daughter’ at Home

Terrifying Report: U.S. Funded Specific Research at Wuhan Lab that Led to Coronavirus

Calif. Requires Insurers to Pay for Breast Mutilation for Gender-Confused Teens

Which Part of the Supreme Court’s ‘No’ Do New Mexico Officials Not Understand?

Fredo the Elder needs to be in an asylum. Cuomo’s Hysterical Rant About COVID Variant in New York

New Transparency Rule Ends EPA Reliance on ‘Secret Science’

Treacher: Mr. Bean Must Be Stopped Before He Defends Free Speech Again

Trans Fact: Science Community Reeling After Study Shows Men Are Stronger Than Women

Do Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Really Exist? Why Do They Keep Stealing Other People’s Life Stories?

Once Again, Democrats Whine About Slow Delivery of Mail-In Ballots Setting Up Legal Challenges

Stacey Abrams Brags About Lack of Signature Verification in Georgia

House Democrats ‘Cancel’ Themselves With Gender-Neutral Rules Excluding ‘Mother,’ ‘Father’

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 91A: Sit Back, Relax, and Let the Democrats Wreck Themselves

VIP Gold

Already on Offense: Conservatives Target Vulnerable Dems Over Supporting Pelosi for Speaker

From the Mothership and Beyond

Trump bans Alipay and seven other Chinese apps

Hong Kong police arrest 50 pro-democracy leaders under security law

Sweden Can Set Precedent By Holding Iran’s Ruling Theocracy Accountable

This Is CNN: Host Calls Florida Governor an ‘Ass’

Pennsylvania State Senate Asks Congress to Postpone Certifying the Election Results

CNN Kicks Off 2021 with an Interview That Could Only Be Described as an ‘Idiotic Rodeo of Hatred’

Meet the Censored: Mark Crispin Miller

Inevitable: NY Governor And Mayor Now Infighting Over Vaccination Incompetence

About That “Alien Technosignature” We Found Last Month…

Imagine A World Without Police, Continued

WHO Director ‘Very Disappointed’ China Is Once Again Delaying Investigation Into Coronavirus Origin

FDA Warns Against Freestyling Vaccination Schedules, Dose Sizes

Birds of a feather flock together, but patterns change with the mission

Wouldn’t it be nice…Does The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act Have A Shot In Congress?

Colorado Case Shows The Folly Of Red Flag Laws

Will 8-Million New Gun Owners Change The 2A Debate?

Scoop: Trump schedules more medal ceremonies

Governor Gavin Newsom Excuses California’s Sluggish Distribution of the COVID-19 Vaccine

I’ll be fishing in México. Opinion: Hold the Senate or Lose It, Either Case Could Benefit the Conservative Cause in Long Run

WaPo’s Margaret Sullivan Demands That Conservatives Be Rebranded as ‘Extremists’ in a Notably Extremist Fashion

Police Say Pharmacist Accused of Sabotaging Vaccine Is Conspiracy Theorist

With land mines gone, Mass to be celebrated at West Bank baptismal site

Marco Rubio responds to Chris Cuomo’s snide ‘Mr. Bible Boy’ remarks

Mollie Hemingway marks the four-year anniversary of that infamous Oval Office ‘transition’ meeting

C-SPAN’s Steve Scully is returning to work after falsely claiming he was hacked

The Chef Recreating 18th-Century Recipes From a Thrift-Shop Find

Bee Me

Study Finds Connection Between Believing Russia Rigged 2016 Election And Believing 2020 Election Was Foolproof https://t.co/968JZKH5Aj — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 5, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Chartres Beauty pic.twitter.com/GvV1Ee5nqA — Stained Glass Zealot ♱ (@glass_zealot) January 4, 2021

Big Acai is nothing but lies.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

