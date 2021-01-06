https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/the-people-know-exactly-what-happened-georgia-gop-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-unloads-on-state-leadership-for-failing-to-stopthesteal/

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is none too pleased with her state right now, and she’s letting everyone know it:

What’s the last line of defense against Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Are there reasons to be concerned about Democrats being in control of the Legislative Branch? Yes. Is there any evidence that Georgia’s governor and secretary of state enabled Democrats to “steal” the election from Donald Trump or outright colluded to “steal” the election from Donald Trump? No.

Though as an avowed QAnon supporter, it’s not as if Marjorie Taylor Greene is used to making evidence-based claims.

Seriously, guys. The GOP’s in enough trouble as it is. They don’t need help from Marjorie Taylor Greene.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...