Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is none too pleased with her state right now, and she’s letting everyone know it:

Might as well have served Georgia up on a silver platter and spoon fed sliced peaches to the Socialists Democrats!@GaSecofState enabled the steal.#GA legislatures never convened, but some tried.@BrianKempGA did nothing. All while GA people screamed to #StopTheSteaI… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 6, 2021

… And this is what they plan. pic.twitter.com/fmnXFHADdK — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 6, 2021

… And here is what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/vtM84h6qVi — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 6, 2021

… Georgia state leaders refused to listen to Georgia tax payers. They refused to change anything after allowing @realDonaldTrump’s election to be stolen. And they refused to #StopTheSteaI with our two senate seats. Today, I will make sure The People’s voices are heard!!! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 6, 2021

Any “Republican” that attacks @realDonaldTrump for Georgia Senate seat losses will be making a foolish mistake. The people know exactly what happened. We all do. Today, I will object to 6 states! Congress is the last line of defense from a stolen election.#FireWall — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 6, 2021

What’s the last line of defense against Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Are there reasons to be concerned about Democrats being in control of the Legislative Branch? Yes. Is there any evidence that Georgia’s governor and secretary of state enabled Democrats to “steal” the election from Donald Trump or outright colluded to “steal” the election from Donald Trump? No.

Though as an avowed QAnon supporter, it’s not as if Marjorie Taylor Greene is used to making evidence-based claims.

Oh Jesus Christ https://t.co/eh5dSjWaKE — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 6, 2021

She really is the worst. https://t.co/QNVVmSN8aL — Dr. Prison Mitch, Ph.D (Doctorer of Photos) (@MidnightMitch) January 6, 2021

Seriously, guys. The GOP’s in enough trouble as it is. They don’t need help from Marjorie Taylor Greene.

