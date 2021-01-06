https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-formed-mob-president-incited-mob-liz-cheney-jumps-bash-trump-supporters-storm-capitol-video/

Never a fan of the Republican President, Liz Cheney slammed President Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Never-Trump Cheney is one of the old-school Republicans who despise Trump and his movement.

And Liz is in GOP House leadership.

This tells you all you need to know about today’s Republican Party.

Liz Cheney: “We just had a violent mob assault the US capitol … No question the President formed the mob, the President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob. He lit the flame.” pic.twitter.com/Mk0laFbQRo — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 6, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

