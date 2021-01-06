https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fight-just-begun-lara-eric-trump-give-powerful-speech-march-save-america/

“The March To Save America” is becoming historic.

Lara and Eric Trump both gave powerful speeches at the march.

.@LaraLeaTrump: “This fight has only just begun. Let’s be very very clear about that.” pic.twitter.com/kd4ji2sdH3 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 6, 2021

.@EricTrump: The Trump family will NEVER stop fighting for this country pic.twitter.com/mO0f6h7um2 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 6, 2021

Yesterday, Eric Trump threatened to primary any Republican who refused to stand up to the fraud:

I will personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator / Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud – they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 6, 2021

He said this on Fox as well:

On Fox, @EricTrump issues warning to congressmen and senators: “Stand up, show some backbone and conviction.” pic.twitter.com/8STpXeujdA — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) January 6, 2021

Big things are coming.

