Et tu, Brute?

Will Vice President go down in infamy alongside Brutus in the Shakespeare’s historic play about Julius Caesar? Brutus was Caesar’s best friend who joined others in usurping the government by assassinating Caesar. In a defining moment as he realizes his good friend betrayed him, Caesar says – And you, Brutus?

This could be Mike Pence’s fate.

President Trump messaged out this morning that it is up to Pence today to save the nation. His first message was this:

If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Next the President tweeted this:

States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Pence could be a Brutus or he could be a hero. Pence claims to be a Christian man. Would a Christian man place the lives of millions for thousands of years in slavery? This is what is going to happen should the communists get away with stealing our election. There will be no place remaining in this world where it will be safe to go. Freedom will be lost.

We are seeing it now. Will this slide continue or will it stop today?

President Trump won a record number of votes in the 2020 election. No one previously had received even close to the number of votes the President received. But the fix was in. The election was rigged. Now the President is encouraging Pence to send the votes back to the swing states where one set of ballots can be recorded, in place of two:

The States want to redo their votes. They found out they voted on a FRAUD. Legislatures never approved. Let them do it. BE STRONG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Today quiet Christian Mike Pence burns his name into the history books. Shakespearean plays of the future will record this moment. These plays will be based on his decision today. What will VP Mike Pence do?

