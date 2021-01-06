https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/karen-on-a-train-part-deux/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
The mask nut job who I posted for harassing a man on the train for drinking coffee found my social media
She then proceeded to waddle over to my seat and call me a “Nazi” & a “doxxing bitch”
These people are mentally deranged! pic.twitter.com/AA8xs1NlTZ
— Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) January 5, 2021
Karen on a train has lost her freaking mind.
Here’s part one if you missed it…
And she works for Huffington Post…
It turns out the Crazy Train Lady in @stclairashley‘s video is a Huffington Post contributor. This is perfect. Absolutely perfect. pic.twitter.com/R4LJfHRIbn
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 5, 2021