Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Thursday that she is resigning, following Pro-Trump demonstrators a day earlier forcing their was into the U.S. Capitol Building.

Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, made the announcement in a Twitter post in which she said: “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation,” but that she is “deeply troubled” by the events of yesterday “in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

The secretary’s statement confirms that she will assist with the transition of her success, Peter Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who was a breakout star in he 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Chao’s resignation will take effect on Monday.

