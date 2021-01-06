https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/06/trump-f-ed-the-party-anonymous-republicans-are-busy-texting-up-a-storm-to-journos/

And here come the anonymous Republicans looking to stay in the good graces of their media allies:

Text from a GOP strategist: “thanks alot Donald” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 6, 2021

Even some in the White House are reportedly getting in on the fun:

Turning point in attitudes among allies of @realDonaldTrump. A current paid Trump adviser this a.m: “Trump f—-ed the party. He f—-ed the party with his conspiracy theories and pushing females and independents away from the party. The bleeding needs to stop. He needs to go.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 6, 2021

Some want to focus on the positives, however:

GOP operative texts: “it may just be better, instead of recriminations, we tacitly acknowledge we made a deal with the devil for 4 years. Be proud of what we got out of it (SCOTUS Justices, Fed Judges, Tax Reform, ending neoconservatism and fiscal austerity) and move on.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021

But not all of them:

Knives out! Another GOP strategist says that NRSC polling looked good until last week when Hawley announced his challenge, and the focus turned to overturning the election instead of being a check on the Dems — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021

And they’re not just angry at President Trump:

GOPer also notes that Cruz was running ads on Facebook *in Georgia* asking for donations to save the Senate Majority, but guess who the money was going to: https://t.co/8ES3z2o4ec — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021

And they’re reportedly mad at Mitch McConnell, too:

Text from a Georgia GOP consultant: “We replaced Johnny Isakson with a fake Attila the Hun and were surprised we lost? McConnell world threw more political capital behind her than they’ve ever expended on any incumbent, ever. They have so so much egg on their face.” — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 6, 2021

Oh, it will not stop:

If one more Georgia Republican texts me pic.twitter.com/uyHpcJRbeE — John Newsome (@jnewsome) January 5, 2021

