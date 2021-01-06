https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/trump-go-home-go-home-peace/

President Trump on Wednesday released a short video statement on Twitter urging protesters who broke into the Capitol to go home.

Some of the protesters turned violent, and at least one person was injured by gunfire.

Congress had been in the middle of reviewing objections to the Electoral College votes.

“I know your pain,” the president said, but “go home and go home in peace.”

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side,” he said.

“But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace.”

