Donald Trump Jr. reacted to Wednesday’s protests at the U.S. Capitol by condemning violence.

”This is wrong and not who we are,” the president’s oldest son posted on Twitter. ”Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

Trump Jr.’s message came after protesters stormed and infiltrated the Capitol, forcing a building lockdown. Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress reportedly were evacuated.

Capitol security personnel reportedly engaged in an armed standoff with protesters inside the building.

The storming of the Capitol occurred after the House and Senate had retreated to their respective chambers to discuss the objection to Arizona’s electoral vote tally.

A joint session of Congress met at 1 p.m. to certify the Electoral College voting results. President Trump and allies have alleged that voter fraud resulted in Joe Biden winning the presidential election in November.

President Trump also took to Twitter, asking people to remain ”peaceful.”

”I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” the president tweeted.

Earlier in the day, President Trump and his son spoke at a rally of supporters in Washington, D.C. The president said he would ”never give up” and “never concede” the election.

