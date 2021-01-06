https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-promises-orderly-transition-acknowledges-term-will-be-ending?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

After Congress formally affirmed the results of the election, President Trump on early Thursday morning promised an “orderly transition” for Joe Biden, and acknowledged his term was coming to an end.

The president’s statement was tweeted out by White House aide Dan Scavino after Trump’s own account was locked by Twitter hours earlier after a pro-Trump rally evolved into a deadly siege of the Capitol.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” the statement said.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

