The Los Angeles Police Department declared two separate unlawful assemblies downtown on Wednesday afternoon as President Donald J. Trump’s backers clashed with counter-protesters near City Hall.

According to an L.A. Times journalist on the scene, “repeated fights” had broken out as a rally in support of the president was winding down. LAPD confirmed at least four arrests.

This is another brawl that proceeded the second one… someone lit off a smoke bomb in the middle of it. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Gs1zXAHHm2 — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 6, 2021

A pro-Trump demonstrator who declined to identify himself told the Times reporter that the group had assembled in solidarity with the “Save America” demonstration in Washington, D.C., earlier in the day, which ended with some attendees storming the United States Capitol building.

“We love Trump, and we love our country,” he said.

According to City News Service, organizers of the “Freedom Protest” in L.A. said 15 “patriotic organizations” co-sponsored the event “to demand the integrity and justice of the Nov. 3 election.” President Trump has repeatedly vowed to “never give up” and “never concede.”

This was the main throw down in #DTLA outside LAPD HQ, which resulted in at least three arrests and left a few people bloodied. pic.twitter.com/Cy3bah5nHi — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) January 6, 2021

“The election was a quote-on-quote ‘stolen election,’ I think there was a lot of fraud involved,” said Sarah Stephens, who spoke at the L.A. rally on Wednesday, as reported by FOX 11. “I don’t think (Joe) Biden won in any way, shape, or form. And so I believe Trump is the true president, and that’s why I’m personally here today.”

Don Dixon, another speaker, claimed, “There were indicators all over the place that this election was won by Trump.”

According to FOX, “a total of seven cities had caravans making their way to L.A. City Hall supporting Trump, calling for four more years.”

The Trump crowd met at L.A. City Hall while counter-protesters stood outside LAPD headquarters nearby. Police reportedly lined up in riot gear between the pro and anti-Trump sides, and mounted units later arrived.

Man was pretty bloodied in the face after he appeared to get into a fight and then was arrested in DTLA. pic.twitter.com/oMJl8TYBOM — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) January 6, 2021

KNX Radio captured video of one man who was allegedly sprayed with bear spray after appearing to carry a Black Lives Matter sign, reporting that the rally was “mostly peaceful and then some skirmishes broke out.”

This young man, who appeared to be carrying a #BLM sign, was allegedly punched and sprayed with bear spray. (Strong language) This is the scene on the sidewalk at #LAPD headquarters. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/Pe0kmAZjfw — Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) January 6, 2021

The Los Angeles Times reported:

A crowd of around 200 gathered near Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, waving American flags and chanting, “Do your job,” as officers tried to control the crowd. Police declared an unlawful assembly of the gathering around 1 p.m. One Trump supporter screamed at officers who escorted her off the steps of City Hall, yelling, “Remember there are thousands upon thousands of patriots willing to die for our freedoms. … You need to decide which side you’re on.” Crowds significantly thinned to less that 100 around 1:30 p.m. as additional officers were dispatched to City Hall after Trump supporters and counterprotesters taunted one another and broke into repeated fights. Capt. Stacy Spell said there were no serious injuries, although images on social media showed some with blood on their faces and clothes.

The Trump supporters reportedly called to move the demonstration to Beverly Hills, the site of recurring demonstrations promoting the president that led up to the Nov. 3 election.

