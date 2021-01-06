As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

Trump supporters breached the Capitol building after a speech by President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

Video shows a group of supporters fighting with federal police, with supporters having torn down layers of security fencing in an attempt to occupy the building, according to video obtained by The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

“Patriots have stormed the Capitol building ground and are breaching federal barriers and police in the masses,” said Schaffer. “No cell service but video coming. Non lethal force in effect. Full unlawful assembly in display. Never seen anything like this. Insane. Thousands occupying.”

““Whose house? Our house!” chants as the Trump supporters arrive at the Capitol Building”– via https://t.co/LmGczrSiXi pic.twitter.com/h18fJovUCc — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) January 6, 2021

The Madison building and the Cannon House Office building on Capitol Hill are also being evacuated. The

HAPPENING NOW: Two Capitol Hill buildings now being evacuated by Capitol Police: Cannon House Office Building and Madison Library of Congress Building – via @ChadPergram — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) January 6, 2021

No other details at this time, other than it’s being evacuated due to “police activity.” Not uncommon for building evacuations and false alarms, but everyone on high alert with all the protests today. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 6, 2021

I am in the Capitol and our staff are sheltering in place in our office as adjacent buildings are being evacuated. Thank you to Capitol Police and our law enforcement officers for working to keep us safe. — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) January 6, 2021

“Not uncommon for building evacuations and false alarms, but everyone on high alert with all the protests today,” said Politico’s Melanie Zanona.

Just got to the western side of the Capitol building. People streaming towards it. A number of booms going off that sound like fireworks. pic.twitter.com/pbZSbUvD9C — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) January 6, 2021

CAPITOL POLICE FIRING TEAR GAS INTO CROWD OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS pic.twitter.com/GZ0C8Dtgad — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) January 6, 2021

HAPPENING NOW: Crowd grows increasingly violent at the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/abjFxcUgVy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2021

This a breaking story and will be updated.