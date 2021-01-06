https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/06/trumps-cabinet-considering-invoking-25th-amendment-cbs-news-reports-again/

We told you earlier that Twitter has locked President Trump’s account for what they called “repeated and severe violations of our Civil Integrity Policy,” and they’re threatened permanent suspension. And now, after the U.S. Capitol was stormed and occupied for a couple of hours on Wednesday, CBS News is reporting that their sources say members of Trump’s Cabinet are talking about the 25th Amendment:

JUST IN: “This is not news we deliver lightly,” @margbrennan says as she reports: Trump Cabinet secretaries are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump. Nothing formal yet presented to VP Pence. “I’m talking about actual members of the Cabinet,” she says — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) January 7, 2021

If you’re new to the past four years, “not news we deliver lightly” is MSM-speak for “OMG please please please be true!!”

BREAKING: There have been discussions among cabinet members regarding potentially invoking the 25th Amendment, @margbrennan reports. However, it has NOT been formally presented to the Vice President by cabinet members. @CBSNews — Sara Cook (@saraecook) January 7, 2021

CNN NatSec analyst Susan Hennessey thinks there must be something to it, because it’s from CBS News:

This is legitimately a huge deal. There is just no way CBS would report this if it wasn’t absolutely positive on its sourcing. The fact that the cabinet is actually discussing this suggests we are in an extremely perilous moment. https://t.co/KSrWlU4dWY — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 7, 2021

There could be something to it — you never know — but then again, maybe there’s not something to it. The CBS News Twitter account has spread “25th Amendment” buzz for quite a while, especially in the last couple years:

“There are many moments in which the 25th Amendment has come up — the 25th Amendment which gives the cabinet the ability to remove the president,” @MichaelWolffNYC says of the Trump White House https://t.co/iE2K4fo0rh pic.twitter.com/xjkKP4WjiL — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2018

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says talk about using 25th Amendment to remove President Trump is “ridiculous” and “insulting” to his supporters https://t.co/RNEWmluI6t pic.twitter.com/bazuxp4UQD — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2018

What Andrew McCabe told “60 Minutes” about Trump and the 25th Amendment https://t.co/a3KU9IA21L pic.twitter.com/6hrmFvtSoI — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 15, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham on alleged discussion of using 25th Amendment to remove President Trump: “We’re a democracy. People enforce the law. They can’t take it into their own hands. And was this an attempted bureaucratic coup? I don’t know. I don’t know who is telling the truth” pic.twitter.com/RNt9prdOOZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 17, 2019

Pelosi says at her weekly press conference: “By the way, tomorrow — come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.” 25th Amendment lays out succession if the president is incapacitated or deemed unable to carry out his duties https://t.co/Sk39EHPIL5 pic.twitter.com/qtnNc3NAD0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2020

And of course today:

The National Association of Manufacturers, a major business group in Washington, D.C., has issued a statement saying Vice President Pence should “seriously consider” invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office, @edokeefe reports https://t.co/wTKxzqAo9U pic.twitter.com/4Q7HXGBZ8H — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021

We have no idea what’s being discussed, but clearly the media have helped make many people numb to these kinds of reports over the last few years.

***

