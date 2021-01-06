https://www.dailywire.com/news/trumps-cabinet-considering-removing-him-from-office-multiples-aides-resign-reports-say

Multiple reports surfaced late on Wednesday evening stating that members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet have reportedly started discussing the possibility of using the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office following the violence that broke out today in Washington, D.C., after a rally that the president held ahead of the Electoral College certification.

Both CBS News and ABC News reported that the cabinet secretaries had started talking about the idea, although no plan had yet been formally presented to Vice President Mike Pence.

ABC News has learned there have been conversations among some Trump cabinet members of invoking the 25th Amendment. @Santucci @KFaulders — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 7, 2021

JUST IN: “This is not news we deliver lightly,” @margbrennan says as she reports: Trump Cabinet secretaries are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump. Nothing formal yet presented to VP Pence. “I’m talking about actual members of the Cabinet,” she says — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) January 7, 2021

The news comes after violence broke out at the nation’s capital following a rally that the president held ahead of the Electoral College certification. Large crowds stormed the Capitol Building, broke out windows, attacked law enforcement officers, and forced members of Congress to evacuate or shelter in place. At one point, armed guards had to barricade people in a room and had to draw their weapons to prevent the rioters from entering.

A young woman was shot, reportedly by law enforcement, after she appeared to try to enter a closed off area. News reports later stated that she had died from her injuries.

Multiple members of the administration resigned today following the violence, including “White House social secretary Rickie Niceta, top FLOTUS aide Stephanie Grisham and Sarah Matthews, a deputy in the press office,” according to reporter Nancy Cook.

At least three WH aides resigned today including White House social secretary Rickie Niceta, top FLOTUS aide Stephanie Grisham and Sarah Matthews, a deputy in the press office. Many more resignations potentially to come, as aides and R’s try to distance themselves from today. — Nancy Cook (@nancook) January 7, 2021

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

