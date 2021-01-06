https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/twitter-bans-users-from-retweeting-trumps-call-for-peace-rule-of-law/

Twitter barred users from liking, replying to, or even retweeting President Donald Trump’s video calling for peace after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

“This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence,” the label reads.

While Trump’s video is littered with references to a “fraudulent election” that was “stolen from us,” he also spends a portion of his time urging the people who breached the most important federal building in the United States to go home.

“You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt,” Trump said.

“This was a fraudulent election. But we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special,” he continued. “You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace.”

Since before the election, Twitter has repeatedly censored the president, limiting the number of interactions users can have with his posts, including liking, sharing, and commenting over any election-related claims that they consider to be “disputed.”

On election night, the big tech company censored Trump’s tweets alleging that the Democrats were attempting to “steal the election,” claiming it was “misleading about an election or other civic process” and violates their Civic Integrity Policy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

