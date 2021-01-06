https://saraacarter.com/twitter-prevents-liking-sharing-of-trump-video-statement-about-capitol-rioters/

Twitter has prevented the liking, replying, and retweeting of a taped statement that President Donald Trump tweeted about the rioters supporting his election claims who violently clashed with Capitol Police at, and stormed, the U.S. Capitol. Under the tweet, Twitter has placed a label which reads: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence”.

It should be noted, however, that users can still share the tweet in question if it is in the form of a “Quote Tweet.”

For months, the social media platform has labeled Trump’s tweets spreading controversial allegations of election fraud, but users were still allowed to interact with these tweets normally.

In the video, Trump—while continuing to claim the election was “fraudulent”—urged rioters to “go home,” but what has drawn controversy is that he tried to sympathize with the rioters, saying “We love you” and “You’re very special.”

This video came hours after violence began to break out.

“I know your pain, I know you’re hurt,” Trump said in the video. “We had an election that was stolen from us, it was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side.”

“But you have to go home now, we have to have peace,” he added. “We have to have peace. We have to have law and order we have to respect our great people in law and order.”

“We don’t want anybody hurt,” Trump said in the video.

“It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us from me from you from our country. This was a fraudulent election. But we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace,” he said.

“So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. but go home and go home and peace.”

